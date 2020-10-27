Uphold Christian values — Larry Friedel

STUART — This presidential election is by far the most important one in years because the Democrats have never been this far left to liberalism and socialism ideas. Not only that, but against Christian values with their abortion policies, defunding the police, letting riots destroy businesses for no reason, and just causing chaos in some cities without the mayors and governors stopping them.

Ephesians 6:12 tells us, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

We need to vote for the people that will uphold our true Christian values. All Christian denominations have the same book on how to live, “The Bible.” We need to study it and abide by it.

Hosea 4: 6 tells us, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge, because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me, seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will forget thy children.” Now it is not common that the voice of the people desire anything contrary to that which is right, but it is common for the lesser part of the people to desire that which is not right, and if the time comes that the voice of the people does choose iniquity, then is the time that the judgments of God will be upon us. For as our laws and our government are established by the voice of the people, and they which chose evil are more numerous than they which chose good, therefore we are ripe for destruction, for the laws have become corrupt. Vote for Christian values.

LARRY FRIEDEL

