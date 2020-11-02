NORFOLK — I was shocked and disappointed when the Daily News Commentary page carried the following “From the Right” column on Oct. 29.

WHAT? The Norfolk Daily News’ “commentator,” Lee Hulm, states in Bold Print ... “Masks Can Spread Even More Germs.” The Norfolk Daily News is irresponsible for printing such an obvious untruth, during huge spikes in the coronaavirus infections, throughout the world, including Norfolk.

Surely Mr. Hulm must be a medical expert, or at least a nationally known columnist? After investigation, I found out Mr. Hulm is neither. He is a retiree from Valentine, with an anger problem and no taste for the truth. Yes, he takes a good picture, but he has no credentials that would give him any expertise in medicine or journalism. I would like the Daily News to explain how they corroborated this statement and printed it as the truth.

In the same NDN issue was an article from the World-Herald News Service (page 2), stating hospitalizations from the coronavirus reached growing numbers in Nebraska, described as a record surge. Europe is locking down, much of the United States is trying to stop the spread, while the Daily News prints, “Masks Can Spread Even More Germs.”

What a load of untruth! You should uphold a better level of truth, my Norfolk Daily News!

JIM CASEY

