‘Unsung heroes’ — Russ Peterson

I want to share some good news about the response to COVID-19. This virus has turned our world upside down and much of the news coverage is negative, depressing and frightening.

Health care workers on nursing facility and assisted living campuses have been asked to shoulder the responsibility to protect the most vulnerable, our elderly. They are the unsung heroes in this fight, who come to work every day because they are passionate about protecting their residents.

They leave their families at home, don their masks, get their temperatures taken, and go into battle armed with a bottle of sanitizer. They are willing to have swabs shoved up their noses every week or more.

They do this because they care about the residents while also quietly hoping that they will not be the person who accidentally brings the virus on the campus.

They make a difference and significantly impact the lives of elders. They improvise to bring joy and laughter to residents who have not hugged family and friends for many months; they cry with residents and families when illness and death occurs, and they remain committed to protecting themselves and their families when they are off work so as to not contract the virus.

They are warriors, fighting this battle for over six months with no near end in sight. An average person does not take on this kind of work, this requires a special person who is strong and committed. I am humbled by their valiant efforts every day.

This is heroic work, this is honorable work, this is impactful work, this is stressful work. If you know a health care worker, please take the time to say “thanks.”

Your words of encouragement are so meaningful when the news coverage is so disheartening. They are good news in the midst of this devastating virus.

RUSS PETERSON

CEO, Nye Health Services,

which includes The Meadows

