Unreliable wind energy — Jay Meier

PIERCE — In light of the recent rolling power outages, I find it ironic that rural Nebraska faced the first and continued outages, while Norfolk had very minimal outages. On Feb 19, 2020, the Norfolk Daily News quoted mayor and director of New Power Nebraska (a company that promotes the development of the wind energy industry in Nebraska) Josh Moenning “wind energy also directly helps Norfolk, as wind projects in nearby counties bring workers who contribute to the community.”
The rural farmers trying to warm their newborn calves, keep waters running, and make a living are the same ones who are forced to look at and live amongst the unsightly and unreliable wind turbines. These folks are now forced to be the first to deal with the consequences of unreliable power and faced the majority of the rolling power outages.
Another case of “Rules For Thee But Not For Me.”