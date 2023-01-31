HOUSTON — The following opinion relates on a local level to the article printed in the Jan. 20 Daily News (p.2 “State employees union negotiates…”).
According to a recent article in the Daily News, Nebraska’s 8,000 state employees represented by NAPE (Nebraska Association of Public Employees) Union stand to enjoy raises between “10% and 27%.” Isn’t that wonderful (for them) in view of the current recession we are now enduring? The “reporter” actually used the term “negotiates.” The article doesn’t appear to address the source of funding for the “raises” — presumably taxation (i.e. your pocketbook). Remember the “good ol’ days” when raises actually had something to do with merit?
It is difficult to find an accurate count of federal employees “represented by unions” (of which there are many). But, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) claims the number is around 1.9 million, presumably including some who actually do something more than take up space and check their social media page(s) every five seconds.
Unions certainly have had their rightful place in our nation’s economic history. But one has to question the legitimacy of federal and state employees being represented by a union in current times. When is the last time you heard of a government employee being fired — even for the most egregious cause? When is the last time you had a pleasant experience dealing with a government employee — especially the robotic humanoids at the DMV? (other than your local county treasurer who issued your license plates or politely accepted your property tax payments). My guess is — never. Most don’t care. They’ve learned that behavior because they’ve learned they are immune to oversight by the very people paying their salary (us). Why is that? It is in part because the government employees have become subservient (and compliant) to Unions that have made it virtually impossible for a governmental entity to “fire” an employee barring anything short of their having murdered a supervisor.
So, what’s my point? There are two. It’s a known fact union members typically vote one party and the union administrators give to or endorse primarily one party (using union dues indiscriminately). And secondly, the number of government employees (federal and state) continues to grow, almost exponentially, as new agencies and bureaus are created; old agencies (i.e. IRS) are enlarged. And more bureaucrats are hired daily whose primary function is to place increasing restrictions on yours and my freedoms and make our lives miserable. It’s hardly a leap to conclude we (citizens) are fast-becoming the peasants, subservient to the un-elected “government-stocracy.”
Eventually, the unions that control these bulging battalions of bullying government employees will be so powerful as to be able to dictate salaries and benefits of its members (and in so doing, pad their own pockets handsomely).
In short, the constituents (us) will no longer be asked our opinion because it won’t matter. Rather, the employees themselves (“led” – i.e. ordered by their union) will be able to impose whatever compensation and benefits they desire. Where will it end? Or will it?
RANDALL ROTHCHILD