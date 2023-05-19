'Unfit to serve’ — John Hoile

Weather Alert

WHAT...Air Quality Alert WHERE...DESCRIPTION OF GENERAL REGION - Nebraska-statewide WHEN... 5/18/2023 9:30 AM until 5/19/2023 12:00 PM POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy ADDITIONAL DETAILS... An alert for possible Moderate to Unhealthy air quality (Air Quality Index yellow/orange/red category) due to smoke has been issued for the entire state of Nebraska, which includes the following counties: Adams, Antelope, Arthur, Banner, Blaine, Boone, Box Butte, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Fillmore, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Holt, Hooker, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, Madison, McPherson, Merrick, Morrill, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Perkins, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Scotts Bluff, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Stanton, Thayer, Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, York, from May 18, 9:30am through May 19, 12:00 pm. Smoke from fires in Canada is expected to impact air quality conditions in Nebraska. During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category) conditions, members of sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. During Unhealthy (AQI red category) conditions, some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. All are advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling. Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air quality may occur. Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social media sites. By notifying the media and local health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke. Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff.