'Unfit to serve’ — John Hoile

NORFOLK — Once upon a time in America, there was someone with diminished cognizance and sense of reality, who aspired to be a dictator. With the stroke of a pen, he arbitrarily caused much damage as he was manipulated by an oligarchy of self-serving accomplices. While evading all of the important issues, whenever serious problems were evident, there were carefully crafted diversions away from the core problems. This man is still in the driver’s seat.

Now, after reams of pork, disguised as worthy projects, and trillions of our dollars having been squandered, his handlers are asking the voters to take another dose.

Of great concern, if no one challenges him, the liberals will vote in lockstep again, even knowing he is unfit to serve. Something similar happened in Pennsylvania in 2020.

On another subject, sorry folks, abortion is not health care, especially for babies. Along with the many other problems, the pro-death (the opposite of pro-life) advocates for abortion have put our country in the cellar for human rights crime. Whatever you may believe, the gift of all life is precious. We have lost our moral compass if we don’t know that a civilized society needs to have a conscience toward protecting life.

I fear that the thriving social structure we and our ancestors once built is fading away.

May God give us the wisdom and courage to put our nation back together.

JOHN HOILE

