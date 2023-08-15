LINCOLN — Enough petition signatures by Aug. 30 will allow voters to decide to keep or repeal LB 753 in November 2024.
Religious (parochial) schools make up 85% of Nebraska’s private schools — mostly only two church doctrines. LB753 defies the spirit and intent of our state Constitution prohibiting state funding of private schools VII-1. and VII-11.
LB753 gives a tax credit but only to individual/corporate donors who contribute to private/religious school tuition scholarship organizations — instead of the usual tax deduction they have had and other non-profit donors currently still do receive. This means these (usually wealthy) scholarship donors will be given preference over all other 501C3 charitable nonprofits (churches, food banks, cancer research, veterans organizations, homeless shelters, animal shelters, etc.)
The unfair difference is that a new tax credit now gives these private/religious scholarship donors dollar-for-dollar off their taxes. A tax deduction gives only about 7 cents per dollar off. That’s 14 times more benefit for the private/religious school tax credit. An example: a corporate donation of $5,000 could give a tax credit of $5,000 off their owed taxes (instead of to Nebraska’s General Fund), while a tax deduction would yield only about $350 off their tax bill.
Importantly, LB753 was financed and/or lobbied by the Catholic Conference, by wealthy out-of-state organizations favoring private schools over public schools and some governors and lawmakers belonging to mostly those two church doctrines that benefit from LB753.
LB753 scheduled tax credits will drain/divert $25,000,000 to $100,000,000 (annually) from our General Fund. This state fund helps pay for public schools, veterans homes, roads, prisons, community colleges, libraries, disabilities, Medicaid and state agencies’ operating expenses (like salaries, healthcare, maintenance). When General Fund public obligations cannot be met, the options are increase taxes or cut services. So, yes, LB753 will take money away from public schools — and other essential Nebraska public services.
Of course advocates of teacher associations are supporting the effort to repeal LB753. They work hard and proudly for our state’s Constitutional tasked responsibility to provide free public (not private) education for all children.
TERI HLAVA