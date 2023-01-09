NORFOLK — I read with amusement the comments made about the North Fork Area Transit in the Daily News on Dec. 30. The writer feels the entire city council, mayor, etc., should resign because of the misuse of funds.
I think people not directly involved need to take a deep breath and not make excessive criticism. It is always easy to throw stones when one is not directly involved. Those who serve on boards as volunteers do a lot of under appreciated work. I hope the writer plans to run for Norfolk City Council when the next opportunity arises.
JOHN SCHMITT