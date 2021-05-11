Unborn lives matter — D.J. Woodruff

NORFOLK — I agree Black Lives Matter, but let’s take it a step further. All Lives Matter, but our current president, Joe Biden, wants to expand abortion. They call it choice. That little one didn’t ask to be conceived, but once they are, they have the right to live.

I feel abortionists are also murderers. I know it’s only my opinion.

We have too many Democrats and too many Republicans in Congress, but too few statesmen — politicians who care about America and our future.

There is a right way to become an American citizen, and it’s not sneaking across the border. Let’s put America before party.

D.J. WOODRUFF

