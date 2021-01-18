Ultimate purpose — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Faith is not about perfection, but direction. When we make it all the way to heaven, we’ll be perfected and glorified. Until then we press upward, trusting God at every level.

Danial purposed not to defile himself in a pagan land. Apostle Paul said but one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things are ahead. I press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3: 12-14).

Purpose to be faithful, be disciplined, be generous, be loving. As all serve to one consuming purpose, to press toward God in Christ Jesus.

The word is a lamp to my feet and light to my path (Psalm 119: 105).

Make God’s word your trusted source of guidance and direction. By studying it daily and obeying it continually.

I would rather walk with God in the dark, than go alone in the light.

Only one life will soon be past, only what done for Christ will last.

Repent and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior. Jesus Christ is not a religion.

ELSIE LIEWER

