Why was I born?
What is the purpose of life?
In the final 24 hours of Christ’s life, on the night before his crucifixion, Christ prayed “and now, O Father, glorify me together with yourself, with the golry which I had with you before the world was.” (John 17:5).
Jesus, who was to “be the first-born among many brethren.” (Romans 8:29).
These words of out flowing love are inspiring and magnificent. Make clear that those of us willing to utterly surrender to God and let Christ live His life in us through the Holy Spirit will attain to the same type of glory He attained.
This will be the supreme fulfillment of God’s own purpose in giving us life and then calling us to spiritual understanding!
Do not allow yourself to put anything ahead of God and His truly wonderful purpose for your life.
Pray for the love, wisdom, strength to overcome and to become His real son in a ruling kingdom soon to be set up on earth.
He and His first born son, like a loving family, are preparing other sons to join with them in fuling this world and later the entire universe.
Repent and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior.
Elsie Liewer