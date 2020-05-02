MADISON — Community means neighbors, family and friends, church and school. It means where we work, the stores where we shop, the restaurants where we eat and where we go to enjoy a little fun, like Skyview Lake. It’s the everyday moments, and probably the things I’ve taken for granted, that make me proud to be a member of this community.

COVID-19 has disrupted our community and forced changes on us all, but these changes are to help keep us safe. As the plant manager at Madison, safety is a top priority. It’s a question I ask myself every day: how do I help keep all 1,200 team members of our Tyson community safe? How does the Madison facility, a major employer and an essential business, operate in the best interest of our employees, producers and consumers?

We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country and keeping thousands employed. We check our employees’ temperatures and require they wear facial coverings at all times. We’ve implemented social distancing where practical, installing workstation dividers and barriers in our breakrooms, and we are deep cleaning our facilities daily.

On March 1, 2020, we relaxed our attendance policy to encourage people to stay home if they’re feeling sick and we continue to remind them to follow CDC guidelines at home as well as at work.

Our team members have mandatory health care coverage and we’ve made changes by waiving a five consecutive day waiting period for Short Term Disability and increased coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30, 2020, so employees can receive pay while they’re sick with the flu or COVID-19. In addition, we’re waiving the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps. We’ve waived co-pays for the use of telemedicine and are relaxing refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.

I want to thank all our employees that have continued to work, the employees who are at home recovering and employees taking care of their families. When you return to work you will see additional changes to workstations to improve the safety of all employees. I want everyone in this community to know we are committed to maintaining a safe working environment at the Madison facility.

We will work through this together by supporting each other, making good decisions at work and at home.

Some simple reminders:

 Avoid all large gatherings (parties, celebrations, birthdays), except for people that you live with.

 Go to the grocery store once a week or less and send only one person to shop for everyone.

 Wear your face covering at all times in public places.

 Avoid carpooling, but if you do, wear your masks to protect you and others.

 Wash and sanitize your hands often.

DAN RICHARDSON

Tyson Foods plant manager, Madison

