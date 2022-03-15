HARRISONBURG, Va. — I am writing in response to the editorial titled, “Benefits of being raised in a two-parent household is apparent with high court possibilities,” published in your newspaper on March 7. As an African American male who was raised from a stable two-parent household, I can also attest that the data reigns true to the success of their children.
From the editorial, the data shows that even amongst different races, two-parent households have the highest rates in children going and graduating from college. A factoring reason that goes toward this is the multiple streams of income that two-parent households have coming in. It allows for a better quality of life, which starts with a stable place of living and education.
Now on the other hand, this does not mean that all single-parent households will lead to a lesser life, or be at any significant disadvantage. For parents, it has a lot to do with what they find is important and valuable in life, because then they will want that and more for their children.
We see this with Judges Kentaji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger and Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, who all group up with both parents in the house, and all graduated from Ivy league schools. There are many single parent-households who have the same view and push in life as two-parent households, but the research surrounding this data does speak to the caliber of life amongst single and double-parent households.
COREY PETERS