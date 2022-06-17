Turn to God — D.J. Woodruff

NORFOLK — Gun control is not about about guns. It’s about control. Guns don’t kill anyone. They are an inanimate object. People kill people.
If a mad man wants to kill, he doesn’t need a gun.
Many people are killed by knives. Timothy McVeigh used fertilizer. The Nazis used cyanide gas. Some have used box cutters and airplanes.
Taking guns from innocent people will not protect innocent people.
The problem is not guns. It’s that we as a nation have forgotten God! Seems most want power and money.
And we need to close our borders. A country without borders is no longer a country. Many undesirable people are traveling across our borders. Let’s close our borders.
There is a right way to become an American. Sneaking across the border is not the right way.
D.J. WOODRUFF