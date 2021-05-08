Turn off the water — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — I saw a commercial on TV a couple of weeks ago. I was kind of surprised how it went. I wanted to write this note right away, then decided to wait to see it again so I could describe it a little more, but I never saw it again. So I am going to guess it was taken off TV.
It started out by advertising how to sanitize your hands. The gentleman turned the water on in the sink and then just wet his hands a little and then put some kind of sanitizer on his hands and started to rub them together. He was making sure he was getting them wet all over. I figured it was a minute. Then the commercial was stopped, taken off the air.
I sat there thinking, he was rubbing his hands for about a minute. Holy cow, the water was running down the drain — probably a gallon or so and what a waste.
Think about how many people do this. Let the water run down when brushing your teeth or sanitizing your hands. You’re supposed to brush your teeth for two minutes. Imagine how much water is absolutely wasted by letting it run down the drain. Turn it off.