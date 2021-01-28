PLAINVIEW — A lie travels around the world while the truth is still putting on its boots (attributed to Winston Churchhill). God willing, the truth of voter fraud in some states will be revealed.

JANE JENSEN

All views needed — Patricia Spieker

NORFOLK — I’m writing in regard to the letter to the editor in the Jan. 23 issue of the Daily News. It appears to me that the cancel culture is now being used to silence those with differing views.

Truth will come out — Jane Jensen

Election ‘shenanigans’ — Gary Ralston

CREIGHTON — We had an election where it is evident there were shenanigans that went on, and there were plenty of them. We are supposed to believe a bunch of politicians when they tell us, “all is well and good” and “the elections were fair and honest.”

Anesthetists thanked — Laura Fraynd

OMAHA — Every year, Americans are surveyed about which professions they trust the most. After this year, it should come as no surprise that nurses rank first as most trusted profession for the 19th consecutive year.

Disagrees with columnist — Warren Reime

NORFOLK — I read the Opinion page of the Norfolk Daily News daily. Not that I expect to agree with what I read, but to be informed of varied opinions on topics that I care deeply about. Your columnists “On the Right” often cause me to shake my head, but I know where they are and likely where…

Ultimate purpose — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Faith is not about perfection, but direction. When we make it all the way to heaven, we’ll be perfected and glorified. Until then we press upward, trusting God at every level.

Keep pushing for highway expansion — Dirk Petersen

NORFOLK — I commend the Norfolk Daily News for publishing the area mayors’ signed letter spearheaded by Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning calling for action by our state senators to complete the Highway 275 project as well as the article in the Jan. 12 edition titled “No end in sight for Highway 2…