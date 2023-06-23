Truth be told — Patrick Moats

COLUMBUS — Our righteous God is an awesome God. His foundation is righteousness and justice. Steadfast, love and faithfulness go before Him. Nothing is impossible with Him. And apart from him, we can do nothing.
The best example of righteousness is Jesus Christ. Jesus is the same — yesterday, today and forever. Follow him. He will never change. He will never mislead us. He is the way, the truth and the life. No one can come to the heavenly father except through Jesus Christ.
Don’t grieve or strive against the Holy Spirit. He is our advocate. He leads and guides us into all truth. He holds up the standard of righteousness; convicting people of their sins, urging them to turn away from sinning and warning them that someday they will be held accountable for everything they do.
The Holy Spirit teaches and shares more and more truth. He doesn’t talk about himself, but says whatever the heavenly father directs him to say, including things yet to come. He brings glory to Jesus by telling us about Jesus, carrying on his mission, helping us to see things more clearly. He continues what Jesus started.
God is not the author of confusion but of orderliness and peace. He doesn’t stir us up into chaos, but brings us into harmony with him.
Be welcoming and hospitable to strangers, for by so doing, some people have entertained angels without realizing it. Remember, the angels of the Lord guards and rescues all who revere him.
Let agape love for one another be a fixed practice, always. Never let it fall, for it’ll keep you from troublesome heartache. Whatever you do, do it with kindness and love. Always stand for the truth. Be joyful. Encourage each other. Live in harmony and peace, “then the God of love and peace will be with you.”
May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with anyone. All glory to God. Praise him. Blessed is he. In words and actions, “live the truth at all costs!”
PATRICK A. MOATS