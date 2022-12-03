Trump panacea? — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — In our nation’s great history, we have been lucky that certain presidents have come along who meant the difference at critical times. Alas, I can think of none in the past 33 years. I appreciate there are a lot of good people like the writer in Wisner (Nov. 19) who believes Trump is our nation’s anointed savior. I am not ashamed to say I voted for Trump in 2016 and again in 2020. To be honest, it was (as is all too often the case these days) a question of the “lesser of two evils.”
The stuff the Democrats throw against the barn these days simply doesn’t stick. I believe Trump accomplished a lot of good things while in office. Yet he was a divider. And it cost him. The people who need to run for president don’t. Trump is a great businessman. But politics is clearly not his forte’. He should have stuck to making episodes of The Apprentice for TV consumers. He is incapable of setting aside his narcissism for the welfare of the country.
It would be interesting to compare Obama’s nose in the air images with those of Trump to see which is more nose-worthy.
The “swamp” in D.C. is entrenched beyond salvation. Even when the Republicans control both Houses and the executive branch, they muck it up (a skill the Democrats have also perfected — mucking things up). For a presidential candidate to suggest he is going to “drain the swamp” is beyond ludicrous. The “swamp” in D.C. has far too many cesspool tributaries for one man (or woman) to overcome.
His majesty Donald has long since spent any political capital he once had, riding the bow wave of the nebulous “tea party.” Yet, he was unable to defeat arguably the worst Democrat-party candidate in the history of the United States in 2020. What (if anything) has changed?
There are several competent, savvy, and politically astute men and women in our great land who are more than qualified for the highest office in the nation. But what will likely happen is Trump, in his arrogance (and billions) will bully his way into the Republican party’s nomination. And he will lose.
It is my opinion, that if Trump manages to achieve the nomination as the Republican Party’s candidate for the presidency in 2024, we (as in you and I and the rest of America) are in trouble. It will be the end of the beginning of the end for not only the party, but for this country. The Democrats could throw up (figuratively) Biden as the incumbent nominee or select a corpse; it would not matter one iota because Trump will successfully be vilified by the Democrat-pandering media, and dismissed.
Grover Cleveland is the only other president in our history (1893) to achieve what Trump arrogantly thinks he can duplicate.
If we believe America is worth saving, then throwing a has-been, failed candidate like Donald Trump into the 2024 election process will seal our fate. If I am wrong, I am willing to eat my hat (provided it is properly cooked to 165 degrees).
RANDY ROTHCHILD