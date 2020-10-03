Touting fitness — Brooks Boyer

Fitness is a lifestyle change. Changes like being more cognizant of what you’re putting into your body, healthier food options, and increased physical activity.
It is about living a long, happy, healthy life.
Fitness encompasses every aspect of our lives. Physically, emotionally and mentally.
Think about it. We often put toxins into our bodies, instead of the nutrition necessary to ensure it runs at full capacity. It’s like putting the wrong type of fuel in your vehicle. It may get you to where you want to go, but it’s harder on the engine.
Those Pop-Tarts you had for breakfast may have been enough to stop your stomach from growling, but will it provide your body with the nutrients it needs? No. It’s hard on your engine.
From an emotional and mental stance, we all need an opportunity to recharge. This year has been one heck of a year. To say we are all not a bit emotionally and mentally drained from it, would be untrue. Taking time away to recharge is important. Whether that is meditation or spending time in nature — find what recharges you and make it a priority.
Here’s to your long, happy, healthy life!
BROOKS BOYER