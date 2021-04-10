Top of the food chain? — Jim Casey

NORFOLK — I’m writing to compliment Lee Hulm on his April 1 commentary From the Right. Unless this is an April Fools’ Day joke, I must compliment Lee on his writing. There was not one political mention in this piece! I felt the compassion in your words, as I reread your article for the third time. I get the human/animal relationship. Free will, we claim, makes us the top of of the food chain! We have misused this great gift, over and over.
As you say, these “inhumane acts of cruelty” against each other have built for eons. Man has yet to prove as a whole that we believe universal law ... no politics exist in God’s world ... We are one! That’s the law! Thanks Lee, I hope you enjoy Arizona.
JIM CASEY