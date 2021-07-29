NORFOLK — I would like to share something with your readers. I am not sure who originally wrote it, but I think it is worth publicizing.
One day, a man went to visit a church, He got there early, parked his car and got out. Another car pulled up near the driver, got out and said, “I always park there! You took my place!”
The visitor went inside for Sunday school, found an empty seat and sat down. A young lady from the church approached him and stated, “That’s my seat! You took my place!” The visitor was somewhat distressed by this rude welcome but said nothing.
After Sunday achool, the visitor went into the sanctuary and sat down.
Another member walked up to him and said, “That’s where I always sit! You took my place!” The visitor was even more troubled by this treatment, but still He said nothing.
Later as the congregation was praying for Christ to dwell among them, the visitor stood up, and his appearance began to change. Horrible scars became visible on his hands and on his sandaled feet. Someone from the congregation noticed him and called out, “Hey, what happened to you?”
The visitor replied, as his hat became a crown of thorns and a tear fell from his eye, “I took your place.”
RICHARD PFEIFER