NORFOLK — I would like to share something with your readers. I am not sure who originally wrote it, but I think it is worth publicizing.

One day, a man went to visit a church, He got there early, parked his car and got out. Another car pulled up near the driver, got out and said, “I always park there! You took my place!”

The visitor went inside for Sunday school, found an empty seat and sat down. A young lady from the church approached him and stated, “That’s my seat! You took my place!” The visitor was somewhat distressed by this rude welcome but said nothing.

After Sunday achool, the visitor went into the sanctuary and sat down.

Another member walked up to him and said, “That’s where I always sit! You took my place!” The visitor was even more troubled by this treatment, but still He said nothing.

Later as the congregation was praying for Christ to dwell among them, the visitor stood up, and his appearance began to change. Horrible scars became visible on his hands and on his sandaled feet. Someone from the congregation noticed him and called out, “Hey, what happened to you?”

The visitor replied, as his hat became a crown of thorns and a tear fell from his eye, “I took your place.”

Sound tax policy — William H. Rhea III, Nebraska Cattlemen President

ARLINGTON — The old saying goes “nothing is certain in life except for death and taxes.” We agree those two certainties are undeniably true, but we need to continue to make sure that family-owned businesses, including farms and ranches, are not taxed to death... or excessively after death. I…

Rules for others — Terry Spence

STANTON — People on the left, read my lips, CHOICE. The United States is a democratic republic where its citizens have choice, among many other issues, as to whether they want to get vaccinated or not. President Joe Biden’s door-to-door check of whether people are vaccinated for COVID is ins…

Enjoyed Reagan column — Steve Stueckrath

NORFOLK — Thanks for a column by Michael Reagan that should be forwarded to all newspapers around our USA. Everyone should be required to study and learn our past history both good and bad. Respect our history, not destroy it.

Slow down on country roads — Cheryl Riege

PAGE — Speeding on country roads is threatening the lives of our children as well as the lives of domestic animals. What is our recourse to protect our children and ensure the safety of the animals that live on the farm? Speeding past a farm in excess of 25 mph is as dangerous as driving ove…

No TIF for casino — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — I applaud the letter by over 100 citizens to ask the Norfolk City Council to deny TIF to 75 acres for a race track built by Ho-Chunk gaming. In no way am I against their casino or the track as I welcome the chance to get property tax relief that we have all been looking for and the…

More on ballot harvesting — Pat Meierhenry

LINCOLN — In reference to the editorial on ballot harvesting (July 15), the reason Trump was ahead when you went to bed is he made such a fuss about voting in person. His supporters did just that, and those votes were counted right away.

Supports the health education standards — Kristine Kinzie

WAYNE — As parents we want our children’s education to equip them with the tools and knowledge they need to make decisions that will forever impact their lives. Age-appropriate, comprehensive sex education is a critical part of that equation.

Wasted water — Loretta Harralson

NORFOLK — I drive by 25th Street and Norfolk Avenue most days around 4:30 a.m. and noticed that the school there has been watering their lawn (and sidewalk and parking lot) most every day.