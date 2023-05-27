Too thrifty? -- Mark D. Anich

On Memorial Day, we remember those who died in combat while we enjoy an inexpensive holiday. For the dead require no pay. Ironically, as we decorate graves and salute flags, our Congress pay-punishes 50,000 living combat injured in a way they don’t punish 500,000 retirees who initially left the military healthy. Wishing to avoid that, our active-duty members quit, thus collapsing our military.
The Major Richard Star Act corrects this pay-offset for combat injured. Most of Nebraska’s congressional contingent have cosponsored this act. However, Reps. Adrian Smith and Mike Flood have not, perhaps under pressure to apply thrift across all things.
Most Nebraskans are just as thrifty but aren’t so unwise as to pay-punish our combat-injured heroes who remain combat-injured on this and every Memorial Day. Remember them by telling Reps. Smith and Flood to cosponsor the Star Act.
MARK D. ANICH
U.S. Air Force and Navy veteran