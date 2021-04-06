NORFOLK — I am completely aghast and disgusted after reading the “sexual” highlights of the proposed Nebraska health standards.

I can’t believe this is actually being proposed in Nebraska — that is until I read the list of “education doctors” who served in the advisory group along with liberal groups like OutNebraska. Where are the conservative people who would represent the vast majority of Nebraskans?

To start this indoctrination at kindergarten level is an insult to me as a parent and grandparent. Scrap the draft and start over with a balanced group for input that represents Nebraska Christian values — not a left-wing extreme view.

JOHN DINKEL

Agrees with writer — Twila Reeker

PIERCE — The letter writer in the Daily News on March 24 beat me to it. I feel the same way you do. There needs to be at least two registers open for those who don’t care to use the scan and go when checking out.

Building for tomorrow — Dale Dueland

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.” — Mark Twain

Letter to newspapers — Douglas Peterson

LINCOLN — I am writing as a point of needed clarification. Over the preceding months, there have been repeated stories and letters to editors with incorrect understanding. Nebraska did not join the Texas election lawsuit last December.

Not that unusual — Harold Frickel

ATKINSON — This is a response to the letter in the Norfolk Daily News in the March 16 paper titled “Power grid integrity.” I feel this is full of misinformation. The weather that happened in Texas in mid-February was a normal, natural event that has happened before. This is a normal weather …

Socialism always fails — Terry Spence

STANTON — I will never be able to understand why George Soros, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, all of whom made billions of dollars in a capitalist economy, want to change our beloved country to socialism. Both Steyer and Bloomberg ran for the presidency of the United States in 2020 and dr…

More mascot input — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — I grew up in the Battle Creek community and am a 1952 graduate of Battle Creek High School. For as long as I can remember, they were the Battle Creek Braves. After reading the article, “Mascots under fire,” in the March 16 Daily News, I’m wondering how long the schools involved wer…

Fix Norfolk streets — W. Hart

NORFOLK — Have our city officials been on other streets, such as 13th Street, Norfolk Avenue and a lot more? Also the residential streets are terrible, too.

Limit property taxes — Drew Borske

Is your property tax bill going up yet again? Are you losing faith in our elected officials’ ability or desire to provide meaningful property tax relief?