NORFOLK — I am completely aghast and disgusted after reading the “sexual” highlights of the proposed Nebraska health standards.
I can’t believe this is actually being proposed in Nebraska — that is until I read the list of “education doctors” who served in the advisory group along with liberal groups like OutNebraska. Where are the conservative people who would represent the vast majority of Nebraskans?
To start this indoctrination at kindergarten level is an insult to me as a parent and grandparent. Scrap the draft and start over with a balanced group for input that represents Nebraska Christian values — not a left-wing extreme view.
JOHN DINKEL