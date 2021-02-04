Time for states to act — Margo Chenoweth-Pospisil

NORFOLK — As we see one administration depart and another take over, both amid accusations of fraud and corruption, with bitter division in our country, and with violence reigning in the streets of our cities and even in Washington, D.C., Americans of whatever political stance need to ask themselves how this all came to be. Whatever our political leanings, it is time that we took a very critical look at what has been going on in the halls of Congress for what is most assuredly way TOO LONG.
Article V of our Constitution gives the STATES a way to deal with a federal government that has become bloated, corrupt and invasive. This pathway is called a “Convention of States.” It is NOT a Constitutional Convention — it cannot be employed to rewrite the Constitution, but it is rather a way to propose amendments to the Constitution for very specific ends. Amendments that Congress would never impose upon itself!
1. To limit the terms of Congresspersons ( just as there is a two-term limit for the president)
2. To require fiscal responsibility
3. To limit the power and scope of the federal government, to include legislating from the Judiciary instead of from the people (Legislature).
If ever there was a time for a Convention of States, it is now. If you love our republic and wish to preserve and defend her for ourselves and our posterity, go to your computer and search for Convention of States Action for a comprehensive and easy to understand explanation of exactly what a Convention of States is and how it can work to restore our government to one OF the People, BY the People, and FOR the People.
You can join many in Norfolk who are working to clean up our federal government by volunteering. For instance, just talking about the Convention of States to friends and neighbors in person, on the phone, on Facebook or other social media. Volunteer to help organize a town hall (we had one here a few years back and it was met with surprising enthusiasm.) Or just hold a meeting of like-minded folks in your own home. And, like all efforts, this one occasionally needs money, so any contributions are gratefully accepted and immediately put to work in our state.
One of our most visible presences is a billboard generously donated by Off Road Speedway, and you may see one of our volunteers sporting Convention of States magnetic signs that she purchased on her truck while driving through town. (Stop and her and ask her about Convention of States!)
Additionally, if you are not familiar with who is doing what to whom in DC: Secret Empires by Peter Schweizer — “How our Politicians hide corruption and enrich their families and friends” is an excellent nonpartisan book and unveils the deep and far-reaching corruption in both houses of Congress in all parties. Be prepared to be appalled and to take action to save our America!
MARGO CHENOWETH-POSPISIL