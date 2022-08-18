Time for courageous leadership — Dr. Duane Victor Keilstrup

ARLINGTON, Texas — I am a Nebraska native. Like countless Nebraskans with teenagers, like many in Norfolk, my parents labored faithfully and tirelessly (mine in nearby Wayne) to make it possible for me to be able to receive a college education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where leaders publicly reflected — not rejected — traditionally accepted morality. My parents knew that life choices were mine to make based on family background, sound education, and on the leadership of God, not on institutional leadership that supports beliefs rejecting God.
Homosexuality, or, again, its harmless sounding official designation LBGQT, is totally rejected by God in Scripture, reflecting the basis of our national motto “in God we trust.” Yes, the university should not openly promote and teach moral beliefs that may be God inspired — but similarly the university should not publicly support deviation from traditionally accepted societal behavior that happens also to reflect deviation from biblically accepted behavior.
Now is the time for Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska system, and for the NU Board of Regents to demonstrate courageous leadership that will bring “dear old Nebraska U” and all the University of Nebraska campuses back into traditional focus and in line with historic Nebraska values that have been a primary foundation of great educational success.
Diversity should be based on race, birth gender, and individual equality, not sexual deviation. It’s time to abolish the Pride Alumni Network and the high-salaried Diversity Inclusion Czar, as they extend to the LBGQT.
It’s time for courageous leadership that reflects traditional family values of Norfolk and all across the state.
DR. DUANE VICTOR KEILSTRUP