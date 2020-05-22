NORFOLK — Thanks for the music and the memories! Rest in peace, Joe Hupp Jr.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is one of the best tools our nation has to combat the coronavirus crisis.
Following graduation from college last spring, my eldest granddaughter took a job in Michigan last fall so I am interested in what goes on there. I found that they are one of five or six states still locked down and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, appears to be on a power trip with disdai…
PIERCE — Because of my recent stay at Faith Regional Hospital Health Services in Norfolk, I would just like to give a huge thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff who attended to me. We are so fortunate to have doctors and nurses who truly care about your needs. The doctors and nurses…
WYNOT — This coronavirus pandemic will be a blessing in disguise if it draws our world back to God.
ALLIANCE — What do you do when law enforcement is unlawful? Some people might just accept that they are conducting themselves within accordance of the law, even though they are not. Most will back down because they fear repercussions for arguing with law enforcement officers. But if you allo…
I am a different kind of candidate than the others. I have not been in the political arena very long.
MADISON — Community means neighbors, family and friends, church and school. It means where we work, the stores where we shop, the restaurants where we eat and where we go to enjoy a little fun, like Skyview Lake. It’s the everyday moments, and probably the things I’ve taken for granted, that…
BARTLETT — The article about the winter of 1948-49 brought back a lot of memories of that brutal winter. I was a junior at Wheeler County High School in Bartlett and well remember the day it started snowing, such large flakes coming down. Little did we know that that was the beginning of the…