NORFOLK — Father, Son, Holy Spirit are equal in essence. But each has separate responsibilities. They cannot be separated. The mystery is how can they be so one!

Jesus is the image of the invisible God, as the perfect revelation of God the Father. If you have seen me, you have seen the Father. Jesus came not to cover sin, but to remove sin as a barrier between the Father and mankind.

God the Son faithful witness, stepped out of Heaven. He lived only by His human nature. Jesus performed miracles because of the Father and Holy Spirit, which lived in Him. As He said, do nothing apart from the will of the Father.

Jesus has two natures. God and man natures, in one person, but separate one from the other. If Christ had used His divine nature while on earth, He would have disqualified Himself as Messiah. As it had to be perfect man to die for the sins of the world. For Jesus to become the son of man is the ultimate miracle in all history!

In the person of Messiah, He would be characterized by the fullness of the Holy Spirit, absolute integrity. Righteousness will be the belt above his loins, and faithfulness the belt above his waist. Isaiah 11: 2-5: At His second coming, the Messiah will receive international acknowledgment.

Light reveals righteousness and it also reveals sin.

Repent and accept Jesus Christ as Savior — avoid the great tribulation that is to come upon the earth.

ELSIE LIEWER

Tags

In other news

Three in one — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Father, Son, Holy Spirit are equal in essence. But each has separate responsibilities. They cannot be separated. The mystery is how can they be so one!

More scam calls — Diane Kimble

NORFOLK — Has anyone else gotten extra telephone calls or messages on the answering machine from Social Security? We hung up on three yesterday, but one on the answering machine was from Officer John Brown to let me know my SS card is about to be suspended due to some illegal acting on my nu…

Part of rural America — Johnathan Hladik

LYONS — From coffee shops to the local co-op, rural residents aren’t afraid to show their loyalty for one candidate or another, share their thoughts on the issues of the day, and voice their distrust of the government. Sometimes opinions can spur disagreement and raise tensions. But, in the …

Don’t believe attacks — Gary Thompson

CLATONIA — As we near Nov. 3, smear campaigns are shifting into high gear. Aaron Troester, candidate for Nebraska Public Power District Board, has been targeted frequently by these attacks, especially on social media.

Alcohol isn’t pro-life — Dwaine Anderson

OAKLAND — It seems that some of the pro-life people support the use of alcohol. Its use results in accidents, divorce, teenagers in jail and suicides. The total damage is unknown, but it makes some of the pro-life people show their lack of respect for children.

Supports Fortenberry — Tonn Ostergard

LINCOLN — In this politically charged environment, leadership, experience and commitment matter. I am grateful to Congressman Jeff Fortenberry for his extraordinary service to Nebraska and our nation, and while he may be humble in touting his own record of accomplishments, I am pleased to do…

Article brought back memories — Lenora Kuchar

MEADOW GROVE — After reading the news article about hand corn picking contests, it brought back “memories.” When I was 12 years of age, I helped my dad pick corn by hand. I picked one row next to the wagon and my dad took two rows on my left. The wagon had a high row of boards called the “Ba…

Uphold Christian values — Larry Friedel

STUART — This presidential election is by far the most important one in years because the Democrats have never been this far left to liberalism and socialism ideas. Not only that, but against Christian values with their abortion policies, defunding the police, letting riots destroy businesse…