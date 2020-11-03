Three in one — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Father, Son, Holy Spirit are equal in essence. But each has separate responsibilities. They cannot be separated. The mystery is how can they be so one!
Jesus is the image of the invisible God, as the perfect revelation of God the Father. If you have seen me, you have seen the Father. Jesus came not to cover sin, but to remove sin as a barrier between the Father and mankind.
God the Son faithful witness, stepped out of Heaven. He lived only by His human nature. Jesus performed miracles because of the Father and Holy Spirit, which lived in Him. As He said, do nothing apart from the will of the Father.
Jesus has two natures. God and man natures, in one person, but separate one from the other. If Christ had used His divine nature while on earth, He would have disqualified Himself as Messiah. As it had to be perfect man to die for the sins of the world. For Jesus to become the son of man is the ultimate miracle in all history!
In the person of Messiah, He would be characterized by the fullness of the Holy Spirit, absolute integrity. Righteousness will be the belt above his loins, and faithfulness the belt above his waist. Isaiah 11: 2-5: At His second coming, the Messiah will receive international acknowledgment.
Light reveals righteousness and it also reveals sin.
Repent and accept Jesus Christ as Savior — avoid the great tribulation that is to come upon the earth.
ELSIE LIEWER