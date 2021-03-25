Thoughts to consider — Jerry Schrader

MEADOW GROVE — Jack and Jill went down the hill to fetch a pail of water. Jack and Jill were down to their last drop of water. They had decided the night before that even though the keeper of the water discouraged people from leaving their houses, they couldn’t wait any longer. Halfway down the hill, they were stopped by an angry mob of people. They were told, “You cannot proceed any further. Why are you not wearing your mask? Your face shields, your protective clothing?” “Why have you not sanitized your pail?”
The keeper of the water has mandated that you do all of these things. He has the authority to do this. “Turn around and go back up the hill.” And so Jack and Jill went back up the hill.
The next morning, Jack called the keeper of the water. The keeper explained he truly felt sorry for Jack and Jill, but he could give no authorization for water unless he was ordered to do so by the county keeper of the water. The county keeper could not give an order unless he contacted the state keeper. The state keeper answered to the regional keeper who could do nothing unless told to do so by the federal keeper of the water. The local keeper of the water advised Jack to just sit tight and hope it rained on top of the hill. Perhaps Jack could catch some in his bucket.
JERRY SCHRADER