MEADOW GROVE — Jack and Jill went down the hill to fetch a pail of water. Jack and Jill were down to their last drop of water. They had decided the night before that even though the keeper of the water discouraged people from leaving their houses, they couldn’t wait any longer. Halfway down the hill, they were stopped by an angry mob of people. They were told, “You cannot proceed any further. Why are you not wearing your mask? Your face shields, your protective clothing?” “Why have you not sanitized your pail?”

The keeper of the water has mandated that you do all of these things. He has the authority to do this. “Turn around and go back up the hill.” And so Jack and Jill went back up the hill.

The next morning, Jack called the keeper of the water. The keeper explained he truly felt sorry for Jack and Jill, but he could give no authorization for water unless he was ordered to do so by the county keeper of the water. The county keeper could not give an order unless he contacted the state keeper. The state keeper answered to the regional keeper who could do nothing unless told to do so by the federal keeper of the water. The local keeper of the water advised Jack to just sit tight and hope it rained on top of the hill. Perhaps Jack could catch some in his bucket. 

JERRY SCHRADER

Tags

In other news

Thoughts to consider — Jerry Schrader

MEADOW GROVE — Jack and Jill went down the hill to fetch a pail of water. Jack and Jill were down to their last drop of water. They had decided the night before that even though the keeper of the water discouraged people from leaving their houses, they couldn’t wait any longer. Halfway down …

Against self-checkouts — John Kroll

PIERCE — I wonder how many people like the new format of an almost exclusive self-checkout at Walmart in Norfolk? I was shopping on March 19, and when I went to check out, there was only one lane opened to have staff check customers out for their purchases.

Like Pearl Harbor — Rolland Lorensen

STANTON — On Jan. 6, I was in shock while watching a violent mob of President Trump terrorists overwhelming the Capital Police and smashing their way into the Capitol. I was in even more shock when they were vandalizing the Senate floor and our people were evacuating in fear for their lives.…

Pool needed more — Rod Wilke

NORFOLK — Kudos to the Norfolk High School swim team on its recent achievements at the state high school swimming competition … especially to the girls for their new school record. The girls’ team has never finished at a higher standing as a team from outside of Omaha. What an accomplishment…

Wind power performed — Mitch Hyde

NORFOLK — As the dust has settled on the true causes of rolling power outages weeks ago, we’ve learned another valuable lesson: the truth usually lies somewhere deeper than rush-to-judgment rhetoric that’s politically motivated.

Power grid integrity — Cody Smith

LYONS — In mid-February, a large swath of the Midwest and Great Plains faced extreme cold and winter weather. While many states, including Nebraska, were impacted, Texas was by far the hardest hit by these events.

More on the roundabout — John Fox

NORFOLK — I totally agree with the letter to the editor on Feb. 23 that voiced disapproval of the roundabout that is being forced upon the citizens and visitors of the City of Norfolk at the Braasch Avenue and First Street intersection.