Thoughts on the nation -- Dolores Woodruff

NORFOLK — Are we headed back to the future with high inflation, school shootings and taking guns away from God-fearing, honest Americans while we just let the crooks have guns and defund the police? Police are all that stands between us and lawlessness.
I want to thank Richard Pfeifer for his letter, “He took my place.” We all should be thankful daily for the one who took our place so we can have a place in heaven.
And it doesn’t take guns to kill people. Taking guns from innocent people will not protect us. The problem is not guns. The problem is a Godless society.
We now have a president who wants to expand abortion. To me, in God’s sight, that’s murder. Those little ones did not ask to be conceived, but once they are, they are a living, breathing human being. There are so many ways to keep from getting pregnant, so there is no excuse for abortion, and people are begging for babies, so adopt them out, don’t murder them.
And the reason we are seeing a rise in COVID is because we have open borders. Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure this out. I’ve said before, finish the wall, change our immigration laws and don’t have more people in America than there is room.
Joe Biden doesn’t want to be president. He wants to be dictator. He would be busy if he just tended to his presidential duties.
The cartel is getting richer and America is getting much poorer. Remember socialism is next door to communism and our president loves China.