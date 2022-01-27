TECUMSEH — I am an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute. I am also a Messianic (Grafted in) Jew.
I am writing concerning the stand off at a Jewish Synagogue in Texas on Jan. 16. It seems that the one person who held hostages was named a terrorist, while in fact those who were hostages would be called terrorists to the Judaic Messianic Adats in the Nation.
While listening to the Rabbinical hostage who was being interviewed, I learned that the Rabbi was a female, and that LBGT, Transgender, etc. in this particular synagogue held official office in that Adat. This is in direct defiance of the Brit Khadashah (New Testament) 1 Timothy 3: 1-16. In context “If a man desires the office of Teacher (rabbi, deacon, etc.), He must be blameless, the Husband of one wife, etc., Always He Not She. Women are not teachers (rabbi.)
I will pray for that Adat and members; that they see the error of their ways and take corrective actions.
I ask to you join us in prayer and fellowship to reach those Adats that are profaning the Word of Hashem. Todah Rabah.
ANTHONY MUNSON