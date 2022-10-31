Thoughts on state board — Sherry Dorman

WAYNE — I am writing in support of Danielle Helzer who is running for the State Board of Education to represent District 6. Danielle is a former teacher and parent of two children who attend our excellent Nebraska schools. As a former teacher and teacher educator, l trust Danielle to make informed and student centered decisions in this role. She understands that children who feel seen, safe, and accepted, thrive and excel in an environment of acceptance.
Seems to me that some candidates running for SBOE are being supported by a group called Protect Nebraska Children. This group’s agenda is not aligned with promoting learning communities with environments of acceptance. They seek to spread fear about children and their families who do not fit into the predominantly Anglo, Christian, Cisgender, Heterosexual profile because that does not fit their social construct of what it means to be fully human and deserving of acceptance and respect.
For teachers like Danielle and myself, our job is to make ALL children and their families feel seen, safe and accepted.
Danielle’s goal is to bring more voices to the table by inviting teachers and citizens to serve on committees. Please choose carefully Nov. 8. Vote for Danielle Helzer, she is for protecting ALL children.
SHERRY DORMAN