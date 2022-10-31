WAYNE — I am writing in support of Danielle Helzer who is running for the State Board of Education to represent District 6. Danielle is a former teacher and parent of two children who attend our excellent Nebraska schools. As a former teacher and teacher educator, l trust Danielle to make informed and student centered decisions in this role. She understands that children who feel seen, safe, and accepted, thrive and excel in an environment of acceptance.

Seems to me that some candidates running for SBOE are being supported by a group called Protect Nebraska Children. This group’s agenda is not aligned with promoting learning communities with environments of acceptance. They seek to spread fear about children and their families who do not fit into the predominantly Anglo, Christian, Cisgender, Heterosexual profile because that does not fit their social construct of what it means to be fully human and deserving of acceptance and respect.

For teachers like Danielle and myself, our job is to make ALL children and their families feel seen, safe and accepted.

Danielle’s goal is to bring more voices to the table by inviting teachers and citizens to serve on committees. Please choose carefully Nov. 8. Vote for Danielle Helzer, she is for protecting ALL children.

SHERRY DORMAN

Tags

In other news

Get fully informed - Nicolette Geiger

NORFOLK — On Oct. 15, the Daily News article quotes our mayor. “I certainly welcome citizens to view the merits and make your own decisions based on facts with a fully informed conscience” regarding the election ballot proposal that is no longer about whether we want the projects, but instea…

Vote no Nov. 8 — Marlin Pospisil

NORFOLK — I see the “yes voters” are coming out with numerous and expensive fancy-colored mailings. They are obviously focusing on the police as they believe that will sell to the voters. I would have voted for police expansion had that been by itself.

Thoughts on state board — Sherry Dorman

WAYNE — I am writing in support of Danielle Helzer who is running for the State Board of Education to represent District 6. Danielle is a former teacher and parent of two children who attend our excellent Nebraska schools. As a former teacher and teacher educator, l trust Danielle to make in…

Vote for initiative - Dirk Petersen

NORFOLK — I am urging everyone to vote FOR the additional sales and use tax of one-half percent. These projects will help make Norfolk the city where people all over will want to visit and inspire them to come live in our great city. Plus, it will help keep our young people here and inspire …

Should have been split — Mary O'Brien

NORFOLK — The $32 million proposed for the indoor aquatic center is an outrageous number and ask for the citizens of Norfolk to accept. It is nearly half the ask of the $68 million ballot question. Amounting to $110 million in 20 years, the aquatic center’s total cost is over $50 million.

Water is the priority — Robert Huntley

NORFOLK — What should be the biggest concern of all the voters of Nebraska is the quality and quantity of our water. We are poisoning our water with all the chemicals that we are applying on our soils that are causing major health issues. We are also using too much water, significantly reduc…