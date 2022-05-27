HOUSTON — Our quasi-President asks, “when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” That statement is laughable given we have a one-party government at the moment that has pretty much been doing anything it pleases. Every time there is a mass shooting in this country — which is all too often these days — that is the default argument of every politician left of center. Blame it on the guns. As if the events in Buffalo and Uvalde aren’t tragic enough, let’s be sure the politicians rear their incompetent heads to capitalize on the tragedy for political gain in an attempt to impose even more control over our lives.
Nobody in any of the media I’ve read have asked pertinent questions (and found answers) in an effort to determine the facts about these killers including the most important — the “why?” And the same goes to investigating the cause of mass murders. What precipitates them? Is our society so amoral that getting bullied in school is now a sufficient pretext to kill people? Even candidate Beto crawled out of his El Paso hole to make disgusting comments during Gov. Abbott’s address to the victim’s families on the matter — solely to seek a political inroad. Despicable behavior that is an insult to victims and their families and solves nothing.
Salvador Ramos (Uvalde murderer) and Payton Gendron (Buffalo murderer) have one thing in common. They are both guilty of murder. The good news is Salvador Ramos is dead. His coward equal Payton Gendron has plead “not guilty.” So, John Q. Public will get to foot the multi-million dollar court costs of a needless trial to find the degenerate guilty.
The media predictably focuses on the weapon — not the killers — and seem to take glee in proclaiming the weapon(s) as “assault” style when/if a rifle is used. Defining “assault weapon” is about as problematic as describing an honest politician. It can’t be done. Last time I checked, a single-action .22 pistol can be used to assault a human being and make him just as dead as any other firearm could. But it hasn’t (yet) been labeled an “assault” weapon. I wonder how many of the 225+ killings this year to date in Chicago were done with “assault” weapons? I suspect it matters not to the victims or the families of the victims what type of weapon was used. There is absolute silence from our main-stream media and from Democrat “leaders” about the endless mayhem that goes on in that city (and most other Democrat-controlled murder-sanctuary cities) every day of the week. Allow a bunch of Beltway buffoons to define “assault” weapon and it’s only a matter of time that a cast iron skillet will be included on the list.
The problem, Mr. President with your (and your handlers’) myopic gun focus is this: it completely abrogates the killer’s culpability and responsibility. And that is not going to fix the problem we have of mass shootings. In fact, it will only make it worse in the long run.
RANDY ROTHCHILD