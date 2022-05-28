Thoughts on shooting (part 2) — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — Nobody seems concerned about the recent Texas school shooter’s obvious mental illness. Nobody dare say or write anything that can be interpreted as derogatory — including facts — about a Hispanic these days as that is “violence-inciting speech” and “hateful.” In the end, Salvador Ramos and Payton Gendron will be portrayed as “victims” of our “racist” society and excused of their crimes in the minds-eye of far too many people. This will only ensure more killings in the future.
And for good measure Mr. President, be sure to focus on White supremacy and guns as the “culprits” in Buffalo — not the deranged piece of scum who did the killings, acting alone.
Chicago and the State of New York have established some of the toughest “gun laws” in the nation. But that didn’t and doesn’t stop the murderers does it? It hasn’t even slowed them down. Ramos was raised by the grandmother he included in his deadly rampage. Where are his parents? Oops! Can’t ask that as (that) would be racist. Gendron was a known psycho who authorities did nothing about — including those in his former high school. Nobody in our media seems interested in finding out why these mass shootings are increasing in frequency rather than decreasing. Restrictions on firearm purchasing have steadily increased almost in sync with the increase in mass shootings.
So, what is the real cause of this behavior? Perhaps we should start there rather than blame an inanimate object.
But, by all means, let’s outlaw all gun sales. That will most assuredly stop the psychotic, cowardly murderers from plying their sick trade on hapless victims. Kick the can down the road and bury our heads in the sand as to the real cause of this mess — a permissive, amoral society that places individual rights above the safety of a community and removes personal accountability and responsibility from where it clearly lies. It’s much easier to blame all our woes on guns, point to the “gun lobby” as the cause and wash our hands of addressing and solving the real issues.
It is no small irony we have a mentally ill President who apparently can’t comprehend the fact that mass murderers are mentally ill. If we are to reduce the frequency of mass murders, we have to start asking the hard questions and then actually do something more than recite from the tired old “assault rifle” rhetoric script, blame the gun lobby and then move on to the next election.
RANDY ROTHCHILD