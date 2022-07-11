Thoughts on ruling — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to finally overturn the court’s ill-advised 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has been met with howls by the left including from our resident Nitwit-in-Chief. The “sky is falling” rhetoric was anticipated, and we’ve not been disappointed. The pundits who champion “women’s rights” point out the women who will be “disproportionately” affected by the decision are women of color and women of poverty. That is the tattered old card usually played in any case that involves common sense interpretation of our Constitution or imposition of any law the left deems “unfair.”
What is rarely discussed (or even asked) is whatever happened to conscientious birth control? Most married couples seem to be pretty good at it. Sadly, over 70% of Black children born today in the USA are from an unmarried female. Nobody ever asks why that is the case. Has our government made having babies “profitable?” America is not (yet) a third-world country. But sometimes it seems like we are headed in that direction via policies created with zero thought of long-term consequences.
Planned Parenthood started out with the goal of providing “free” birth control (at your and my expense) to anyone who asked. But in an interesting paradox, that mission seemed to quickly take second stage to providing “free” abortions. Currently free birth control is readily available to women in the United States (and in most cases to young schoolgirls without the consent of the child’s parents) yet we still manage to kill over 600,000 unborn babies annually in this country. At the very least, the recent SCOTUS decision will reduce the abortion rate, but not to zero as those who screamed at its decision would have us believe.
Nobody is going to be “cheated” out of an abortion. No woman’s “rights” have been infringed upon despite what the protesters are scribbling onto their cardboard signs. Isn’t it about time that women who whine about “violation of rights” start treating their body responsibly which, in my opinion, includes avoiding unwanted pregnancy in the first place?
Our Supreme Court can’t legislate morality. But at least we citizens will no longer be forced to pay for the murder of innocent children conceived by women too danged lazy and irresponsible to prevent pregnancy to begin with.
RANDY ROTHCHILD