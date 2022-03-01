Thinking it through — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — I had to laugh out loud when I read the headline regarding state Sen. Megan Hunt’s LB1027 offer of a $200,000 bribe (complements of Nebraska tax-payers) to school districts who agree to drop the (implied) racist “Native American” mascot names in favor of something more politically correct. The article cites the former Washington Redskins converting to “Commanders,” suggesting that the NFL is somehow the epitome of what is right in the world — what with it’s kneeling, and back-turning and alternative anthems and race-baiting antics headed and endorsed by virtue-signaler extraordinaire league commissioner Goodell. By all means, invoke the NFL as the standard of what’s right about America. There are currently 22 “racist” schools in Nebraska per the bill’s sponsor.
Given there are roughly 320 public high schools in the state (and decreasing almost annually), that means 6.9% of Nebraska public high schools are “racist.” This assumes I did my math correctly as learned in a Nebraska public school that was once known as the “Balers” and ultimately “Huskies” — possibly because hay was considered racist or homophobic or too hick or some such.
Make no mistake, no “pressure” will be placed on any school to change its name (per the sponsor); just a nice thank you note written on the back of a $200,000 “grant” check from the state awaits the compliant school boards for doing so. Isn’t that precious? A wise school board would quickly re-name its mascot to the “Braves” then apply for the grant (after LB1027 passage) then change the name back to the original Tigers or Chanticleers — thus cleverly avoiding all the costs of stationary and uniform changes whilst gaining a $200,000 windfall.
Watch out Sidney! Your Red Raiders are next on the chopping block of self-righteous legislators. Of course, there is no mention in the article that Democratic Sen. Megan Hunt’s claim to fame is she’s the first “LGBT” elected to the Nebraska Legislature, which is nice (and irrelevant).
If LB1027 wasn’t so ludicrous on its merits (or lack thereof), I’d not be concerned. But this is just the kind of thing a legislative body in 2022 begrudgingly endorses for fear of not appearing politically correct enough and complicit in “racism” or “misogyny” or whatever the current term-du-jour happens to be. In this day and age when the average public high school graduate reads at about the sixth grade level and can’t tell you when the Civil War was fought or by whom, by all means, let’s change that mascot name. That will fix the ills of society.
RANDY ROTHCHILD