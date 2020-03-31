Things have changed — Ray Brandt

NELIGH — I felt someone should respond to the article in the Norfolk Daily News from March 21 regarding the cost of federally sponsored flood insurance premiums. They have been reduced to lessen the impact on FEMA losses covered by government.
Knox County held a meeting with a representative there to explain procedures and cost to individuals for their own properties.
Example — we lost our house built on the bank of the Missouri in 1983 by Lazy River Acres Development west of the state park. In 2011 flood, we had no insurance and received no help and it was devastating to our family and we had no intentions of ever going back. Until we found a house we moved from Brunswick. Sand was plentiful and we met FEMA elevation requirements by placing it on a 48-inch foundation in a very vulnerable location.
We learned at the meeting that $250,000 max coverage with $50,000 personal property coverage was available to us for an annual premium of just over $600, and was also available though our local agency. Plus they offered loss max coverage with lesser deductibles at the same cost. My point being, this is not unfeasible, nor costing tens of thousands as rumored even though some circumstances can vary somewhat.
Hoping this helps someone.
RAY BRANDT