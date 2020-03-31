NELIGH — I felt someone should respond to the article in the Norfolk Daily News from March 21 regarding the cost of federally sponsored flood insurance premiums. They have been reduced to lessen the impact on FEMA losses covered by government.

Knox County held a meeting with a representative there to explain procedures and cost to individuals for their own properties.

Example — we lost our house built on the bank of the Missouri in 1983 by Lazy River Acres Development west of the state park. In 2011 flood, we had no insurance and received no help and it was devastating to our family and we had no intentions of ever going back. Until we found a house we moved from Brunswick. Sand was plentiful and we met FEMA elevation requirements by placing it on a 48-inch foundation in a very vulnerable location.

We learned at the meeting that $250,000 max coverage with $50,000 personal property coverage was available to us for an annual premium of just over $600, and was also available though our local agency. Plus they offered loss max coverage with lesser deductibles at the same cost. My point being, this is not unfeasible, nor costing tens of thousands as rumored even though some circumstances can vary somewhat.

Hoping this helps someone.

RAY BRANDT

Tags

In other news

Things have changed — Ray Brandt

NELIGH — I felt someone should respond to the article in the Norfolk Daily News from March 21 regarding the cost of federally sponsored flood insurance premiums. They have been reduced to lessen the impact on FEMA losses covered by government.

Overcomers — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Little children, it is the last hour; and as you have heard the Antichrist is coming, even now many antichrists have come, by which you know, it is the last hour but you have an anointing from the Holy one. Read John 2:18-20 to clarify.

Make wise food choices — Robert Rieck Jr.

LINCOLN — What if you went to a car dealership and the gentleman there gave you information about a car on their lot, but what you did not know is this information was biased because of his interest in selling you the vehicle, much of the information was false and there was important informa…

Enough is enough — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — On Feb. 21, Sen. John McCollister trotted out a weapons confiscation plan for Nebraskans. They always call it gun control, but in reality it is people control (LB816).

Paying it forward -- Mardell Johnson

NORFOLK -- Last Saturday, while shopping at Lou's, I was waiting my turn in the checkout lane. I was preparing to pay and the clerk said the gentleman ahead of you has already taken care of that.

Story selective in details — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — After reading (Starbucks’ presence in low income communities) Jan. 17 edition, I was just underwhelmed with AP distortion of some facts exhibited. They submit that Starbucks opened a store in Ferguson, Missouri in 2016 (two years after devastating riot that followed the shooting of…