WAUSA — This is in response to the June 30 letter-to-the-editor disparaging the practice of dairy farming. I would like to offer a rebuttal.
To begin with, few animals in nature are more sustainable than beef animals. The digestive system of a cow is capable of turning low quality forages and feedstocks into high quality, nutritious and delicious meat and dairy products. Few animals in nature are so efficient at turning what would other wise be wasted into such vital food products. That is the definition of sustainable farming.
Few individuals in society today have a first hand knowledge of how animal agriculture truly works. After giving birth, a cow — whether dairy or beef — will cycle and stand for breeding within days. It’s the nature of the animal to pursue two things in life, eating and reproduction. It’s true, just watch them for a summer!
As for artificial insemination, the semen is inserted with a straw only a one-fourth of an inch in diameter, usually while the cow or heifer is eating in a dairy parlor. It is not a traumatic assault or force full event.
While female calves are raised to maturity for milking, the males are raised and channeled into the beef industry for meat production. Terminating the males isn’t done as a practice in the dairy industry.
As to the cancer risks of milk consumption, I sincerely question the validity of the spectacular risks stated by the author. I’m not anti-science, but I know a propaganda hit piece when I see it. The number of “scientific” organizations that routinely attempt to terrify the public regarding the consumption of one thing or another has grown beyond the ability to count. I’ll trust the 6,000 years of milk consumption that has been a staple of the human diet.
Along with that, does any sane individual believe that 68% of the world is lactose intolerant? I don’t. While some individuals legitimately cannot digest lactose, many people in America today claim food allergies or intolerance without a true medical diagnosis — just their own personal declaration.
Go to any country where true hunger is prevalent and you would be pressed to find someone who would turn down bread and milk, citing lactose or gluten intolerance.
On a final point, all schools are required to provide a balanced nutritious diet to all students, including starches, vegetables, dairy and protein. No school compels any student to consume any part of the meal provided. They are free to eat as they see fit.
As someone who has been involved in animal production and crop production all my life, I find the statements of the author to be false. The author is trying to deceive the public — or worse yet, he actually believes them to be true.
MICHAEL KUMM