The real Santa Claus — Lyle Cattau

LEIGH — I recently came across a letter that I believe is worth sharing with your readers. It was written by Amy S. Knowles and is called, “To my Daugther: A Mother’s Explanation of Santa Claus.” I think it contains some excellent points.
In first grade you’ve learned some interesting things about Santa Claus. You’ve learned that he has different names in different countries, and that he does different things in each. This variety of Santas has confused you, so I think it’s time to tell you the truth about who Santa Claus really is.
You see, Santa is real. It’s just that you don’t know him by his real name —mom and dad. Yes, dear, it’s your father and mother who shower you with presents each year at Christmas time.
Why? Because we are joyfully celebrating Christ’s birthday the same way the three Wise Men did. Just as they brought gifts to the newborn Jesus, we give gifts to a child that we’re happy has been born, and that we love very much.
Why do we say someone else does it? I’m not sure. Maybe because we want to share with you the feeling of being loved by someone you haven’t actually seen. Like being loved by God. We don’t see God, but we do see what God does for us out of love. God gives us many gifts: our families, our homes, our entire world.
We want to share the feeling of being loved no matter who you are or what you do, as God loves you. I know we sometimes say “Be good if you want Santa to come,” when we want you to behave. But as you’ve already figured out, Santa — or rather, we come anyway. And God does, too. God may not like what we do sometimes, but God always loves us.
I think it’s important that you know Santa is real, and that mom and dad are Santa. Because I don’t want you to be told Santa isn’t real, and then have you wonder about if God is real.
Dad and mom become Santa every Christmas for a good reason. Because we want to share the love that God gave us when God shared the greatest gift of all — his son, Jesus.
LYLE CATTAU