NORFOLK — In Isaiah 14:12, we are told of a great created being named Lucifer, which means "light bringer."
He sat on Earth’s throne to administer the government of God, having sat at the very throne of God. Created perfect until he was discovered doing wrong, Lucifer had allowed his beauty and perfection to fill him with vanity. With self-glory — self-desire. He became envious of God’s power.
God has allowed Satan to hold sway over the earth until Jesus Christ returns to remove him (Revelation 20:1-3).
In the seventh millennium, the great God will truly set his hand to save mankind from Satan’s influence, in contract to God’s way of love.
Repent and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior.