 

NORFOLK — In Isaiah 14:12, we are told of a great created being named Lucifer, which means "light bringer."

He sat on Earth’s throne to administer the government of God, having sat at the very throne of God. Created perfect until he was discovered doing wrong, Lucifer had allowed his beauty and perfection to fill him with vanity. With self-glory — self-desire. He became envious of God’s power.

God has allowed Satan to hold sway over the earth until Jesus Christ returns to remove him (Revelation 20:1-3).

In the seventh millennium, the great God will truly set his hand to save mankind from Satan’s influence, in contract to God’s way of love.

Repent and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior.

 

Tags

In other news

Don’t forget about trade -- Sarah Chamberlain

Washington often seems like a three-ring circus, and lately is no exception. With impeachment, and all the hearings and testimonies that have essentially turned Congress into a TV courtroom, things in Washington are not getting done.

Sheriff is good person -- Mark Beech

BATTLE CREEK — Back in the spring of 2018, I predicted that if Todd Volk were elected sheriff of Madison County, he would remain the same good neighbor that he’d always been. I was right.

Red Cross offers opportunity -- McCook Daily Gazette

"Routine" emails arrive at the news desk several times a week with basic information about a house fire in Nebraska, the number of family members displaced by the fire, and how the American Red Cross has responded.

Still seeking answers -- Felicia Rajaee

NORFOLK — It has been over a decade since my sister, Lacey Lea Anderson, has been found. Yet we as a family are waiting for answers. I know someone in the community here or close around knows what happened to my sister, my daughter’s aunt, my mother’s and father’s child. Yet nobody speaks.