The money supply — J. Drew Foster

EMMET — How much longer will we remain ignorant of plain facts and common sense? U.S. Sen. Ricketts’ recent message, “Time For Compromise On The Debt Ceiling,” was total nonsense. It is wrought with outright lies, in my opinion.
Is Ricketts knowingly lying? It doesn’t matter. He is in a position of responsibility, and we must demand that he act and speak with truth and wisdom. Here are a couple of his significant points.
“(Our) debt per U.S. citizen is approaching $95,000…adding up to a staggering $31.457 trillion debt overall.” I must add that, four terms ago, when Adrian Smith was running for re-election, he was giving hand-wringing presentations about the imminent and historically high $20 trillion debt. These selective figures are used for obfuscation, and nothing more.
The reality is that the M2 money supply (checking, savings, and money market) was $20.8181 trillion in the quarter ending March 31. Neither Ricketts nor Smith nor, I contend, any other member of Congress, will present a rational argument on how we can pay off or even pay down a $31.457 trillion debt with only $20.818 trillion.
Nothing is improving, and for good reason. Although Ricketts stated, “(Current) fiscal policy is unsustainable,” which is absolutely true, he finished his statement with, “and must be addressed urgently with spending reforms,” which is absolutely false and mathematically impossible.
Congress’ ever-increasing debt is foundational to our money supply. The supply increases with Congress’ borrowing and it decreases with Congress’ repayments. And Congress’ borrowing facilitates private sector borrowing. Congress’ repayments decrease those opportunities.
Ultimately, the current monetary system is unsustainable because all money is created as loan principal, i.e. it is borrowed into circulation. When debts are repaid, the money supply is diminished by the principal amount. The money used to pay the interest on debts must be taken from the loan principal that has been created. Contemplate that for a while and it will become clear why our debt is much greater than our money supply. The simple mathematical conclusion is that we must borrow ever-increasing amounts to maintain a money supply under the current system.
Ever-increasing borrowing by Congress demands an ever-increasing debt ceiling, so we have the perennial, highly partisan, nonsensical political posturing like what Ricketts presented. His call for compromise? No. Reform the monetary system. All money must be created as an asset, not as a debt.
President Lincoln said it best in his first annual message to Congress in 1861. This is fundamentally opposite to our current economic philosophy. “Labor is prior to, and independent of capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor, and could never have existed if labor had not first existed.”
To learn more, straight from the Federal Reserve, search “Modern Money Mechanics Wikipedia” on the internet.
J. DREW FOSTER