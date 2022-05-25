STANTON — “Kids these days” is worse than ever. No, I don’t mean kids these days are worse than ever. I mean the phrase itself: that cute old slur “kids these days” has become something toxic.
Consider, for example, Lee Hulm’s twice a month column in the Norfolk Daily News, which regularly expresses a disdain for most millennials, higher education institutions, public school administrators, public school students and public school teachers. But, luckily, all this rigid thinking and distorted caricatures doesn’t resemble the character of America’s youth any better than a fun-house mirror would reflect our own true selves.
Having said that, allow me to make a series of controversial statements. My impression of “kids these days” is that they are impressive. They are resilient. They are kind and have a unique sense of empathy, given what we’ve all been through in the last few years. Kids these days could probably teach us a thing or two about anger management, but also about creativity.
College students these days are adaptable, and they are competent. I am grateful for our public schools and for the people that run them. I am energized by the strengths of our country’s younger generations. Folks, are those objectionable statements?
Kids these days, in my experience, do not tend to spend their time expressing hostility toward a majority of their countrymen, despite urging us to do just that. Exclaiming a love for one’s country while simultaneously proclaiming a disdain for so many of the people in it, well, that’s just not a kind of thinking that I think younger generations can get behind.
So, how have we allowed this aggression toward our youth and the public institutions that serve them to become so normalized? I’d wager we actually haven’t, and I don’t think any columnist speaks for our community on this topic. I also suspect a majority of Americans have a real admiration for our youth, our schools and our colleges.
Yes, we all see plenty of problems these days, but then we work together to consider practical solutions. There is no reason for that simple sentiment to be met with offense by any reasonable group of people these days.
SCOTT ABELS