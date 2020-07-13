The ‘Good Life’ — Nivan Hornik

NORFOLK — As a young man back on the farm in the early 1950s, there was always something to do. The neighbor, Mr. Clark, wanted help removing a big old stump in his way. We began digging around the stump. Digging deep and exposing these large roots, we worked when we had time over a period of a few weeks.
He had a team of draft horses, Prince and Pat, who were to pull the stump out. He was an older man and a first world war veteran. He used lots of old horse drawn machinery — one being horses attached to an elevator that pulled the corn into the crib. My dog, Rex, would pace around the stump hoping for a small animal to come out while we dug and chopped. Finally the day came when we harnessed the horses and gave them a good look at the job at hand. We wrapped a chain around the tree and hooked onto the harness. Come on boys! Let’s go! Their heavy bodies began to heave. The hooves digging in. The dirt flew.
The double trees rang loudly. The boys leaned hard and lathered up. The stump groaned and popped. We will try again. Our boys got a drink from the tank while we chopped at the roots. He had an old tractor that could have done the job. But not today. Our boys were willing to try again. That old leather harness strained deep, slowly the stump began to rise. We shouted and laughed when it was pulled free.
At last it was lying in the field. Our lads got extra grain that night and a good rub down. They went out in the pasture and rolled in the grass. Years later, I realized that Mr. Clark was still living the old ways and wanted a boy to feel the thrill of our experience together. I was a happy lad.
The next day we went to inspect the stump with its big gnarly roots. How many years ago did it peek out at the world that this tree would look out over some day? Indian campfires, buffalo grazing, storms and beautiful rainbows that came along. How many nests clung to its branches? How many families called the branches home? How many wagon trains paused here for moment? How many angels gathered here to sing? Then Mr. Clark soaked the stump with tractor fuel and tossed in a match. We stood and watched it turn to ashes and dust. Well done, you good and faithful servant.
It’s also worth mentioning, the best time to plant a tree was 10 years ago. The second best time is now. I have three trees in my yard that we planted 45 years ago — three more, five years ago. They sing to me.
NIVAN HORNI