NORFOLK — If anyone should be mad, it should not be Republicans or Democrats, but American Indians.
No American holiday conjures up images and memories of food like Thanksgiving. Starting in preschool, most of us learn about and celebrate Thanksgiving.
There was a moment in 1721 when the pilgrims sat down for a peaceful meal with their American Indian friends. What we choose to remember about the past often says more about America than what actually happened — Thanksgiving betrayal, which we see throughout American history — because little is known about what actually happened on that first Thanksgiving.
The pilgrims and the American Indians learned from each other. Too bad the Democrats and Republicans can’t see that advantage. It’s all about power and our greed for power. That will be our downfall.
President Biden blames Russia for inflation. I’m afraid he must take the blame.
DOLORES WOODRUFF