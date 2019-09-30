Thanks expressed — Carolyn Lingenfelter

NORFOLK — Karl Stefan Field celebrated 75 years recently. Different individuals pointed out the importance of the airports purpose during World War II, the importance of a individual person Karl Stefan, and also the importance of this facility to the City of Norfolk not only 75 years ago but continuing yet today. A thank you to all who helped plan and carry out the 75th observance.
During all of these years the airport authority members have volunteered their time in overseeing its operation. They have faced and resolved many controversial issues, managed millions of dollars, and maintained a airport that the community can be proud of.
All of those that have served during the past 75 years (some 20 and 30 years) deserve a very big thank you. Negotiations between federal government, local government, the community and personal acquaintances can be very challenging.
A thank you means a lot to a volunteer.
CAROLYN LINGENFELTER