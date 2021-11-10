SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Veterans Day, the one day a year we honor our living veterans for taking an oath that lasts a lifetime. I have had the honor to meet many veterans by my involvement in veterans and civic organization. I gave rides in parades in my convertible to veterans from the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Many of these veterans I think of often along with those I see regularly. I have contact with a few of my shipmates I served with. Most servicemen back when I was in the Navy, created very close friendships with some we served with that last a life time. Although we never see most of them again, we have many memories.
In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”
The original concept for the celebration was for a day observed with parades and public meetings and a brief suspension of business beginning at 11 a.m.
An act by Congress approved May 13, 1938, made the 11th of November in each year a legal holiday — a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as “Armistice Day.” Armistice Day was a day set aside to honor veterans of World War I, but in 1954, after World War II had required the greatest mobilization of soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen in the Nation’s history; after American forces had fought aggression in Korea, the 83rd Congress, at the urging of the veteran’s service organizations, amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting in its place the word “Veterans.” With the approval of this legislation (Public Law 380) on June 1, 1954, November 11th became a day to honor American veterans of all wars. Later that same year, on October 8th, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first “Veterans Day Proclamation.”
Confederate soldiers are officially considered American veterans and have the same protections as Union soldiers because of an act of Congress on Mau 23, 1958, called Public Law 810 and other federal laws, but our government and many people in America are destroying these veterans’ monuments etc. As a member of The Society of 40 Men and 8 Horses (Honor Society of American Veterans) we believe they ought to be protected, BUT TODAY OUR government does nothing.
On Veterans Day and every day when you meet one of my veteran friends, thank them for their service. They will appreciate it.
PRESTON R. OLSON
Chef de Gare Grand du SD Voiture 180