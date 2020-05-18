Thankful for state leaders — Terry Spence

Following graduation from college last spring, my eldest granddaughter took a job in Michigan last fall so I am interested in what goes on there. I found that they are one of five or six states still locked down and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, appears to be on a power trip with disdain for protesters who want to reopen their state and get back to work safely.

She recently showed her ignorance of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by threatening protesters via a warning that more resistance will be met by more lockdowns. Republicans are far from perfect, but every day I thank God that Nebraska has good Republican commonsense leadership in our state and in Washington.

Republicans want to reopen the country safely, but Democrats, with a lust for power, want to keep it shut down, especially in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and California, the latter of which just kept schools shut down for this fall. Why would they make such a decision so far ahead of time? We need to reopen all of the country, granted some states more slowly than others.

TERRY SPENCE

