Thankful for sheriff — Gilbert Morfeld

STANTON — I can only say to those folks who are angry because their child received a ticket for minor in possession or you received a call that your vehicle was being towed and you would need to identify the vehicle to pick it up: When your anger is over, fall on your knees and thank God you were not called or contacted in the middle of the night by the same sheriff you are mad at to come and identify a body that is your son or daughter.

Now that hurts so badly, it fries your very soul. We are lucky to have law enforcement in this country who do their job. Maybe others should take note. Amen!

GILBERT “GIB” MORFELD

