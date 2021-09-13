NORFOLK — On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attack, I couldn’t help but reflect. Reflecting on the memories of NY-Firefighters-EMTs-Police running into burning buildings. The group of people (Let’s Roll) that decided to crash the plane they were flying in rather than let it reach it’s target chosen by the terrorists.
Now 20 years later, I have not lived in fear of terror-life returning to “normal” living in relative safety knowing 911 is a call away. I want to thank, all those that have made it possible. Those who signed on — to give their life — if necessary — past and present-home and abroad. Protecting our freedom, Constitution, our lives, liberties, our pursuit of happiness!
Please take a minute, to reflect on your heroes and your freedoms.
AARON SHELDEN