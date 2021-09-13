NORFOLK — On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attack, I couldn’t help but reflect. Reflecting on the memories of NY-Firefighters-EMTs-Police running into burning buildings. The group of people (Let’s Roll) that decided to crash the plane they were flying in rather than let it reach it’s target chosen by the terrorists.

Now 20 years later, I have not lived in fear of terror-life returning to “normal” living in relative safety knowing 911 is a call away. I want to thank, all those that have made it possible. Those who signed on — to give their life — if necessary — past and present-home and abroad. Protecting our freedom, Constitution, our lives, liberties, our pursuit of happiness!

Please take a minute, to reflect on your heroes and your freedoms.

AARON SHELDEN

How advanced are we? — John Hoile

NORFOLK — Most of us live with the inborn instinct for self-preservation and the wish for stable and quality lives. Our advances in technology and medicine have afforded us advantages our ancestors could not envision.

Only fight to win — Charles Balsiger

NORFOLK — Ever since the end of World War II, the United States of America, the land of the free and the brave, has been called into conflict in Korea, Vietnam and in countries of the mid-East, such as the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan. It is noteworthy that we have done so at the request …

Rally planned — Margo Chenoweth-Pospisil

NORFOLK — An Article V Convention of States rally will be held on the steps of the Capitol in Lincoln on Sept. 16, and many local residents will attend to show their support of this all-important effort to rein in the federal government. They believe Washington, D.C., has gone off the rails …

Encourages shot — John Kroll

PIERCE — As nurse I have an ethical obligation to help people achieve good health. I encourage making decisions about getting the COVID-19 vaccines not based on social media, opinion, political affiliation or mainstream media. Please base your decisions on getting one of the COVID-19 vaccine…

Annexation explained — Josh Moenning

NORFOLK — Annexation has been an issue of community interest over recent weeks as the City of Norfolk considers adopting a comprehensive annexation plan.

Against annexation — Carol Lyon

NORFOLK — As a resident of the Proposed 2021 Annexation of Area 1.1, I am writing regarding my objection to it, as I see little advantage for my area and recognize it as a land grab. I have lived in this area for 43 years and have not needed city services that were not contracted or paid for.

Get involved — Bonnie Krebs

ELGIN — This past week I attended an informative meeting in Elgin, along with a good sized crowd, concerning the Nebraska Department of Education Health Education standards. Matt Innis was the keynote speaker. He has spent thousands of hours researching the CRITICAL RACE THEORY.

Enough already — Diane Dickie

NORFOLK — Quite obvious that it is no longer a theory of conspiracy, but in fact a very real and present danger to take America down.

Preventing suicides — Donna Wolff

NORFOLK — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is “Together, we can help #StopSuicide.”