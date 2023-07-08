Teach the subjects — Jean Hopkins

NORFOLK — Petition drives are out to repeal LB 753. I understand the petition drive to stop LB 753 has many public school employees panicking about their tax funded dollars. LB 753 says you can claim deductions for giving to private schools.

Yes, private schools don’t need to educate all students like public schools do but unfortunately several public institutions (K thru college) have been doing more than teaching their SUBJECT matter. They are adding their own personal “twist” to education with woke instruction, transgender info to students at early ages, etc.

I believe they have brought all this upon themselves. If they would have stuck to their subjects they were hired to teach: reading, math, social studies, science, computers, etc. this would never have been an issue. But unfortunately for some reason, they felt they needed to educate our children in worldly issues as well and thus parents got rightfully upset.

That’s unfortunate on all sides. If public schools could fire teachers who are NOT teaching only their subject materials, we’d be fine. But their unions defend them and thus hands are tied.

I worked for a public school for 29 years. I would never have thought about sending my kids to parochial schools, but if I had to do it today, I’d change my mind to protect my kids for the “garbage” that has been put in their heads with teachers not teaching their subject matter.

It’s sad but this world has been going down a spiral and education is still the best thing for our kids but not this EXTRA crap that they are hearing. Sad situation that I believe public teachers caused themselves, thus LB753.

JEAN HOPKINS

Tags

In other news

No concert — Carla Post

I regret that scheduling, work and personal matters prevented me from organizing the annual Dynamite Duo and The Sparklers concert this year. But on behalf of our musical family, hope all of our faithful concert-goers had a glorious Fourth of July! You are never far from our hearts. Keep a s…

Teach the subjects — Jean Hopkins

NORFOLK — Petition drives are out to repeal LB 753. I understand the petition drive to stop LB 753 has many public school employees panicking about their tax funded dollars. LB 753 says you can claim deductions for giving to private schools.

‘Have a hamburger’ — Lois Schrunk

BARTLETT — As I read the letter to the editor in the Norfolk Daily News on June 20, I imagine had I taken my blood pressure it would have hit the ceiling. Why do those in the animal industry have to live by the rules of a few who think they know more about the animal industry than those of u…

Chinese presence growing — Allison Lambert

NORFOLK — With summer well underway, a booming social media industry that pressures individuals to always wear the newest trends, and a potential recession looming over the public, cutting corners on costs for clothing is a goal for all of us.