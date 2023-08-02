Taxpayers footing the bill — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — The article on page 2 of the July 24 edition of the Daily News written by Nebraska Examiner contributor Aaron Sanderford was wrongly placed in the newspaper. It should have been placed on the “opinion” page as a letter to the editor.
The article was so biased in favor of Elsa Aranda’s “LULAC” of Nebraska (which the author conveniently fails to tell you is the “League of United Latin American Citizens”). What (exactly) is a “Latin American” citizen? For clarity, Latin America is generally accepted as consisting of South America, Central America, Mexico and much of the Caribbean. Or, is that a person who is now an American citizen whose heritage is from Latin America? It’s unclear to the reader. I didn’t know they had their own “league”. I have to wonder, if I “migrated” to Brazil, would I be labeled an “American-Brazilian”? Or is that term reserved for use in women’s salons here in the States?
I think maybe I’ll start a “League of United American Citizens Against Dimwitted Orators” (LUACADO) to counter some of the effluent produced by certain media these days under the guise of news. (I am not referring to the Norfolk Daily News). And of course, Sanderford cites Sam Petto of the Nebraska ACLU and we all know what a pro-America reputation (that) Marxist institution has.
So, the “critics” of Pillen and Ricketts (per Sanderford) consist of a “League” of Latin-Americans and the infamous ACLU which itself is wrongly named. More accurately, it is the Anti-American Civil Liberties Union. So, just add another “A” at the beginning.
I would invite the author to switch the two States around for the sake of debate. Place Nebraska on the Mexican border and Texas on the South Dakota border. And then see if he can so smugly address the issue of “only” 99,000+ illegals crossing the border in June (the lowest since February 2021 – whoopee!)
I am not weighing in on the fiscal efficacy of Nebraska Governor(s) sending help to the border. But, at the very least, doing so sends a clear signal to the morons in Washington that current border integrity is in shambles and needs fixing. I would argue we don’t even have a southern border under the current regime. The border patrol efforts are akin to the little Dutch boy with his thumb in the dike.
So, well done Mr. Sanderford. You championed the cause of all illegal/undocumented “migrants” (which is to get to the land of milk and honey via illegal means). But at whose expense? Who gains from the flood? Is Nebraska better off? Is America better off? Address those questions and perhaps your musings may gather some interest.
Randy Rothchild